Crime

Autopsy ordered for pregnant Richmond RCMP officer who apparently died by suicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 9:58 pm
Click to play video 'Developments in the case of a Richmond Mountie’s apparent suicide' Developments in the case of a Richmond Mountie’s apparent suicide
WATCH: The Coroner has now ordered an autopsy into the death of Const. Jasmine Thiara who was found with a bullet wound to the head on the Moray Bridge.

The BC Coroners Service has ordered an autopsy in the case of a pregnant B.C. RCMP officer’s apparent suicide.

It comes after Global News reported concerns raised by Richmond RCMP Const. Jasmine Thiara’s family about the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

Vancouver police officers found Thiara dead on the evening of Feb. 21 on Richmond’s Moray Bridge from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Read more: Family questions mysterious circumstances leading up to B.C. Mountie’s apparent suicide

Martin Peters, the lawyer representing Thiara’s family, said they learned new details about the case during a meeting with the coroner Friday, but that much information could not be shared due to the multiple investigations now underway into her death.

Peters did reveal that Thiara was actually four weeks pregnant at the time of her death, not 14 weeks as previously reported, a discrepancy he said was due to a “clerical error.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Richmond RCMP officer’s family raises concerns about apparent suicide' Richmond RCMP officer’s family raises concerns about apparent suicide
Richmond RCMP officer’s family raises concerns about apparent suicide

Thiara’s family believed her fetus was ectopic, meaning the pregnancy was not viable, however Peters now says it was too early to determine that.

Trending Stories

Dawn Roberts, director of communications for the BC RCMP, also revealed Friday that an investigation is underway into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Thiara and her supervisor.

Read more: Investigations underway into death of off-duty Richmond RCMP officer

“Any time you have a senior officer in a relationship with a junior officer, you have a power imbalance,” Peters said.

“It’s particularly troubling when that is a situation we have seen with officers like (Vancouver police Const.) Nicole Chan, as to how women can successfully complete a career in the RCMP without being a part of a class action suit, without having PTSD, without quitting.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Vancouver Police Department ordered to fire senior officer over inappropriate relationship' Vancouver Police Department ordered to fire senior officer over inappropriate relationship
Vancouver Police Department ordered to fire senior officer over inappropriate relationship – Jan 9, 2020

Chan died by suicide in 2019, two years after reporting inappropriate relationships with two senior officers.

Along with the coroners service and the RCMP, B.C.’s civilian police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office is probing Thiara’s death, which it says appears to be a suicide.

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer’s dismissal ordered over relationship with constable who died by suicide

The IIO said Friday it hopes to have an update on the case next week.

Thiara’s family is pressing for a coroners’ inquest, which it hopes could answer some of the lingering questions about how and why she died.

“There are still a lot of questions here around how the police got involved, who called 911, what was the response, what were (Vancouver police) doing there, why were they the first responders,” Peters said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The who, what, where and why still remains outstanding.”

— With files from Rumina Daya

