Family questions mysterious circumstances leading up to B.C. Mountie’s apparent suicide

Send this page to someone via email

The untimely death of an off-duty RCMP officer two weeks ago is under investigation by a number of agencies.

The family of Const. Jasmine Thiara, who worked for the Richmond RCMP detachment for the past two years, said they have many questions about the mysterious circumstances leading up to her death.

“She was caring, she was compassionate and she has a family who loves her so, so much and knows her so, so well that we won’t stop until we get answers,” Thiara’s sister Raven said.

Thiara left her New Westminster home on Feb. 21, telling her mother she was going to get some gas and food and then be right back. She took her badge and gun with her.

“Thirty minutes later, her car is found parked at the Gateway Hotel in Richmond,” Martin Peters, the lawyer for the victim’s family, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her body is found on a bridge proximate to the hotel, the Moray Bridge, (with a) single gunshot wound to the head.”

Peters said a shocking revelation was revealed two days before Thiara was found dead.

1:46 Vancouver Police Department ordered to fire senior officer over inappropriate relationship Vancouver Police Department ordered to fire senior officer over inappropriate relationship – Jan 9, 2020

“The most important thing about this is Const. Jasmine Thiara was three-and-a-half months pregnant and the father of that fetus was a superior officer working in the Richmond detachment,” he said.

Thiara’s family said the relationship with the senior officer was not public, adding the RCMP member started showing up at the house several months after Thiara graduated from RCMP training in December 2018.

Her goal was to follow in the footsteps of her uncle, who was a Mountie.

Read more: VPD officer dies by suicide after filing report against 2 senior officers

Story continues below advertisement

Thiara’s family doesn’t know if the senior Mountie knew about the pregnancy, which was apparently ectopic, meaning the fetus would not survive.

Peters said he has asked for the initial coroner’s report but has not received a response to his request from the Coroners Service.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office has said Thiara appears to have died by suicide.

Thiara’s family told Global News there were no mental health issues they were aware of or any concerns connected to an upcoming sexual assault trial in which Thiara was set to testify. She was not the victim in the case.

“We need the cooperation of the coroner,” sister Raven Thiara said. “At the very least, please open an autopsy. She hasn’t had her first autopsy. She needs an autopsy. There was a baby inside.”

At least three separate investigations are underway which is why the IIO, RCMP and BC Coroners Service say they can’t comment on specific questions.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Story continues below advertisement

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.