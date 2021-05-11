B.C. RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal collision on Highway 93

Send this page to someone via email

Police are requesting public help following a fatal highway crash in southeast B.C. that claimed the life of a 65-year-old New Brunswick man.

According to Columbia Valley RCMP, the crash happened on Friday at noon, along Highway 93 near Numa Falls in Kootenay National Park, and involved a semi-truck colliding head-on with a westbound silver Honda Odyssey minivan.

RCMP say the eastbound white Freightliner was trying to pass a slower-moving passenger vehicle when it collided with the Honda.

The minivan driver, a 65-year-old man from New Brunswick, died at the scene. Three female passengers in the minivan, all from New Brunswick and ranging in age from 12 to 58, sustained varying degrees of injury requiring hospital treatment.

Police say at this time, their injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening. Neither occupant of the semi-truck was injured.

Highway 93 was closed as police investigated, and B.C. RCMP Traffic Services are seeking witnesses.

“The driver of the vehicle being passed by the semi-truck did not remain at the scene,” said RCMP. “That vehicle is described as a light-coloured SUV with a cargo box on the roof.”

Police are urging the driver of the vehicle that was being passed by the semi-truck, along with witnesses, to contact investigators in Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.

Highway 93 and Highway 95 are seeing extra volume this spring because of a major construction project along the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden.

Construction on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project began April 12, with a 4.8-kilometre section of the highway being closed to traffic until May 12.

As a result, travellers are being detoured onto highways 93 and 95, which is adding an extra 90 minutes of travel time, according to B.C.’s ministry of transportation.

