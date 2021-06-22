36-year-old Winnipeg man killed in head-on collision with semi

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man died Monday afternoon following a head-on collision with a semi on Highway 6, RCMP said Tuesday.

Mounties say a call came in about a two-vehicle crash about five kilometres from the Perimeter Highway, in the Municipality of Rosser, around 1:35 p.m.

Investigators believe the man was travelling north when his vehicle entered the southbound lane, collided with the semi and then rolled into a ditch.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Steinbach, was uninjured and pulled his vehicle over to the side of the highway afterward.

Stonewall RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.

