News

36-year-old Winnipeg man killed in head-on collision with semi

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 7:10 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man died Monday afternoon following a head-on collision with a semi on Highway 6, RCMP said Tuesday.

Mounties say a call came in about a two-vehicle crash about five kilometres from the Perimeter Highway, in the Municipality of Rosser, around 1:35 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg seniors killed in RM of Stanley, Grand Marais crashes

Investigators believe the man was travelling north when his vehicle entered the southbound lane, collided with the semi and then rolled into a ditch.

Trending Stories

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Steinbach, was uninjured and pulled his vehicle over to the side of the highway afterward.

Stonewall RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death' Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death
Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter after 12-year-old’s stabbing death
