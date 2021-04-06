Menu

Traffic

Summerland RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision near Highway 97

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police say a 64-year-old Penticton man died on Sunday afternoon after his motorbike collided with another vehicle after turning off Highway 97 and onto Prairie Valley Road. View image in full screen
Police say a 64-year-old Penticton man died on Sunday afternoon after his motorbike collided with another vehicle after turning off Highway 97 and onto Prairie Valley Road. Global News

Police in Summerland say they’re investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon in which a 64-year-old Penticton man died.

According to police, the collision happened at 4:15 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road.

RCMP say evidence at the scene suggests the motorcycle operator had travelled west onto Prairie Valley Road from Highway 97.

Read more: Erratic driver leaves chaos and damage from Summerland to Kelowna: RCMP

“But instead of following the curve of the road, (the motorcycle) drove into the opposite lane, colliding with another vehicle which had been travelling eastbound,” Summerland RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories

Police say the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“No criminality is believed to have contributed to this unfortunate collision,” said Const. James Grandy. “RCMP are working alongside the B.C. Coroners Service in a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm the cause of death, and if the motorcycle malfunctioned in some manner.”

