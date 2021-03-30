Menu

Crime

Erratic driver leaves chaos and damage from Summerland to Kelowna: RCMP

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 6:32 pm
RCMP followed an erratic driver from Summerland to Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
RCMP followed an erratic driver from Summerland to Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Global Okanagan

A driver who allegedly failed to stop for police in the South Okanagan was finally arrested in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon, but not before leaving damaged vehicles and property in his wake, according to RCMP.

Police said the silver BMW began its journey in Summerland, where it was seen being driven dangerously. It continued in the same manner through West Kelowna and across the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder in Rutland shooting, say Kelowna RCMP

“Given the danger to the public, RCMP officers forcibly stopped the vehicle on KLO Road near Lowe Street. The male driver was taken into custody at that time,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The extent of the damage caused by the erratic driver is still being investigated and police are asking all those affected to come forward.

Kelowna RCMP finally forced an erratic driver from the South Okanagan off the road on Monday afternoon, providing this photo of the suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP finally forced an erratic driver from the South Okanagan off the road on Monday afternoon, providing this photo of the suspect vehicle. Courtesy: RCMP

Some of the vehicles that were struck were parked in downtown Kelowna, RCMP said.

To report potential damage from this incident, you’re asked to call 250-762-3300 and cite file 2021-17724.

