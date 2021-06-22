Winnipeg swimmer Kelsey Wog provisionally qualifies for 3rd Olympic race

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg swimmer Kelsey Wog just missed out on a spot at the 2016 Olympics, but that won’t be the case five years later.

Wog has provisionally qualified for a third Olympic race after winning the women’s 200-metre breaststroke event at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto on Tuesday. The event is considered her best race and she didn’t disappoint, pretty much leading the race from start to finish.

Her time of 2:23.40 was once again under the Olympic qualification standard.

Who qualified for nomination tonight? Kelsey Wog in the 200-m breast

Penny Oleksiak in the 100-m free

Joshua Liendo in the 100-m free Sydney Pickrem and Taylor Ruck were already provisionally nominated in their events. #Trials2Tokyo #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MSHnjZ5WNg — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) June 22, 2021

The 22-year-old Wog already posted Olympic qualification times in the 100-metre breaststroke and the 200-metre individual medley in the first three days of the competition.

Her swim coach with the Manitoba Bisons, Vlastimil Cerny, says her accomplishments are thanks in large part to just good ole fashioned hard work.

“Definitely early on her talent showed,” Cerny told 680 CJOB. “But what really showed that she has grown as an athlete, cause her early success came from talent — now her success is coming from perseverance and training harder, and really learning to compete at a higher level.

“And so ultimately, the psychology plays a huge role and she has matured tremendously in that area.”

She’ll likely be tabbed to swim in four races at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with a spot in the relay all but assured.

In 2016, she swam under the Olympic standard time at the trials in the 200-metre breaststroke event, but finished in third place, with only the top two finishers getting named to the Olympic team.

Wog has qualified to be nominated to Canada’s Olympic swim team, but still has to be named to the team to make it official. It’s just a mere formality at this point, but Canada’s swim team is expected to be unveiled after the end of the trials.

