2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Toronto toddler’s birthday party charged

Toronto’s acting police chief says a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting at a one-year-old’s birthday party has been charged, and he had a message for others who may have been involved in the gunfire or helped those who did.

“I suggest you find a lawyer and turn yourself in. We’re working very hard to identify everyone who was involved at that party and we will be arresting all of you,” James Ramer told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“Any shooting in a neighbourhood is traumatic, but this one involving three young children and at a birthday party is particularly despicable.”

It was just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when emergency crews were called to an outdoor area residential complex on Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road, decorated with inflatables and balloons where a birthday party was being held for a one-year-old.

Ramer said there was an argument between two men, the 21-year-old accused and a 24-year-old man who was injured during the shooting. It was alleged they were the initial shooters before one or more other people joined in the gunfire.

Officers said a one-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy were among the wounded. Paramedics rushed all of the victims to trauma centres with police escorts. A fifth person was also injured during the incident, but officers later said they suffered some type of medical episode and didn’t sustain gunshot wounds.

On Monday, it was announced the 24-year-old man, identified as Demar Cadogan, was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and a registration certificate, possessing a loaded regulated firearm and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the second suspect was arrested. Ramer said 21-year-old Toronto resident Kevin George was charged with four counts of discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, failure to comply with recognizance and possession of a firearm while prohibited. It’s unclear when the accused will appear in court.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.