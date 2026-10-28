Historical plaques stolen from Nova Scotia parks may be for scrap metal: police

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County say several historical plaques have been stolen recently possibly to be sold as scrap metal.
“It is disappointing to consider that these links to our cultural history are likely being stolen and possibly destroyed for this reason,” said Const. Quinn Wall in a news release.
“We want to hear from anyone with information, including scrap dealers who may have awareness of these or other missing items.”
Police say they learned on Oct. 23 that two plaques had been removed from monuments at a provincial park in Londonderry. Both plaques had information about the area’s mining history.
These thefts are believed to have happened in October, according to RCMP.
On the same day, officers learned that a plaque had been stolen from another provincial park in Lower Onslow. That plaque gives information about conservation efforts for the local waterfowl habitat. This theft is believed to have taken place within the last three months.
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In addition, there’s an ongoing investigation into a stolen brass plaque commemorating the Ingonish-French River Portage route from a historic monument near Harry Elliott Road in Lower Onslow.
Anyone with information can call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.
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