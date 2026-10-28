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Crime

Historical plaques stolen from Nova Scotia parks may be for scrap metal: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 3:14 pm
1 min read
Police in Nova Scotia's Colchester County is investigating the theft of several historical plaques from monuments. View image in full screen
Police in Nova Scotia's Colchester County are investigating the theft of several historical plaques from monuments. Provided/RCMP
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RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County say several historical plaques have been stolen recently possibly to be sold as scrap metal.

“It is disappointing to consider that these links to our cultural history are likely being stolen and possibly destroyed for this reason,” said Const. Quinn Wall in a news release.

“We want to hear from anyone with information, including scrap dealers who may have awareness of these or other missing items.”

Police say they learned on Oct. 23 that two plaques had been removed from monuments at a provincial park in Londonderry. Both plaques had information about the area’s mining history.

This plaque was stolen from Londonderry, N.S. in October 2026. View image in full screen
This plaque was stolen from Londonderry, N.S. in October 2026. Provided/RCMP

These thefts are believed to have happened in October, according to RCMP.

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On the same day, officers learned that a plaque had been stolen from another provincial park in Lower Onslow. That plaque gives information about conservation efforts for the local waterfowl habitat. This theft is believed to have taken place within the last three months.

Police in Nova Scotia's Colchester County is investigating the theft of several historical plaques from monuments. View image in full screen
Police in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County are  investigating the theft of several historical plaques from monuments. Provided/RCMP

In addition, there’s an ongoing investigation into a stolen brass plaque commemorating the Ingonish-French River Portage route from a historic monument near Harry Elliott Road in Lower Onslow.

This 76-year-old plaque was created to commemorate the Ingonish-French River Portage route, and the monument is maintained by Parks Canada. It’s believed it was stolen around Sept. 17. View image in full screen
This 76-year-old plaque was created to commemorate the Ingonish-French River Portage route, and the monument is maintained by Parks Canada. It’s believed it was stolen around Sept. 17. Provided/RCMP

Anyone with information can call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

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