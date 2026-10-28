Florida mom arrested for leaving 4 kids home alone during trip to Las Vegas

A Florida mom was arrested and charged with child neglect after she returned from a work trip to Las Vegas for nearly three days, according to police.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Irene Miller, 50, of Kissimmee, was arrested on four counts of child neglect without bodily harm and booked into Orange County jail on Oct. 23.
“Just after 8:30 pm on October 21, 2026, OCSO received a 911 call from a juvenile that her 9-year-old brother had been injured by a dumbbell that fell on his head,” police said in a news release.
After deputies responded to the home, police said there were no adults present in the home where four children, ages 14, 12, 11, and nine, were left unsupervised.
“Fire Rescue responded and transported the 9-year-old male to Celebration Hospital for treatment,” police added.
Get breaking National news
The nine-year-old child was treated and discharged from the hospital before returning home, according to police.
Police contacted Miller by phone, who told the deputy that she was working in Las Vegas and would return on Oct. 23.
- B.C. RCMP assistant commissioner pleads guilty to assault in off-duty altercation
- Manitoba Mountie facing assault charge after man’s arm broken during arrest
- Vaughan real estate agent pleads guilty, avoids jail in Project South case
- ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson loses appeal of rape conviction
“Deputies learned that Mrs. Miller had left for Las Vegas on October 18, 2026. She told deputies that she had a babysitter coming from Tampa in the mornings to get the children ready for school and to check on them after school, but she did not require her to stay the night,” police said.
The children’s father was contacted by police and agreed to take all four children to his home after it was discovered that they were staying at their mother’s home with no adult supervision.
“Detectives with OCSO made plans to meet Irene Miller as she exited her flight from Las Vegas on Friday morning,” police said.
“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children,” said Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.