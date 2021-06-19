3 children, 2 adults injured after shooting at toddler’s birthday party in west-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Three children and two adults have been injured after a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in Toronto‘s west end, officials say.

“There’s nothing more brazen than children outside in a gathering and this kind of violence happening outside right in front of them and then being victims,” Insp. Kelly Skinner told reporters Saturday night.

“It’s absolutely tragic.”

It was just before 8 p.m. when emergency crews were called to an outdoor area residential complex on Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road, decorated with inflatables and balloons.

Skinner said a one-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were among the wounded. Paramedics rushed all of the victims to trauma centres with police escorts.

Story continues below advertisement

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson previously Global News a child was transported in life-threatening condition while another child and an adult were in serious condition. The spokesperson said the third child and an adult also had injuries minor injuries.

Initially it was reported one of the adults was shot, but a police spokesperson later told Global News the individual suffered an unspecified medical episode during the incident and that they weren’t shot.

Skinner said the birthday party where people were gathered was for a one-year-old, but she did not confirm if the one-year-old injured was for whom the birthday party was for.

She told reporters since it was still early in the investigation, the motive of the shooting was unclear and it wasn’t known if it was targeted or random. Authorities did not release any more information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

As of early Sunday, suspect information wasn’t released. However, Skinner said there were “multiple” people involved.

Meanwhile, she appealed to anyone in the area who might have information or video (surveillance or dash-cam) to call 23 Division at 416-808-2300.

“This is a tragedy. There were three children who were shot here tonight. We absolutely need your help,” Skinner said.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from David Lao

5:13 St. Michael’s Hospital trauma team talks impact of gun violence St. Michael’s Hospital trauma team talks impact of gun violence – Jan 30, 2019

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave

– police o/s

– officers confirmed 4 gunshot victims

– children have been shot, and 1 adult male, injuries are varying

– @TorontoMedics assisting w/ several emerge runs

– Duty Inspector & MRO attending

– will update#GO1150408

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 20, 2021

Three children and one adult shot during a birthday party at a townhome complex on Tandridge Crescent in the cities west end. Several other patients being assessed. Numerous resources on scene pic.twitter.com/s6BuIVmztV — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

An update from police: One of the adults referenced had a medical episode and wasn’t shot. — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) June 20, 2021

I’ve been told by a #Toronto police spokesperson we likely won’t have an update tonight, but the last we heard from officials is that one of the children remains in critical condition. Officers from 23 Division remain at SickKids this hour. pic.twitter.com/yiHCvHwYQE — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) June 20, 2021

Advertisement