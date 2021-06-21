Man injured during shooting at Toronto toddler’s birthday party charged with firearms offences

Toronto police have announced a man who was injured during a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in the city’s west end Saturday evening has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences.
It was just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when emergency crews were called to an outdoor area residential complex on Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road, decorated with inflatables and balloons where a birthday party was being held for a one-year-old.
Officers said a one-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were among the wounded. Paramedics rushed all of the victims to trauma centres with police escorts. A fifth person was also injured during the incident, but officers later said they suffered some type of medical episode and didn’t sustain gunshot wounds.
“There’s nothing more brazen than children outside in a gathering and this kind of violence happening outside right in front of them and then being victims,” Insp. Kelly Skinner told reporters Saturday night.
“It’s absolutely tragic.”
Investigators still haven’t released suspect information, but Skinner said there were “multiple” people involved.
In an update released Monday afternoon, investigators said the toddler and the 11-year-old boy were treated and released from the hospital they were staying at. However, the five-year-old girl is still in critical condition at a hospital.
However, they said the 24-year-old man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds was arrested by officers.
The accused, identified as Demar Cadogan, was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and a registration certificate, possessing a loaded regulated firearm and possessing a firearm while prohibited.
Police noted the investigation is still “active and ongoing” while renewing the plea for tips from the community. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
