Young girl remains in hospital, two other children released after birthday party shooting in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say two children who were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Toronto have been released from hospital while a five-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man who was shot in the leg also remains in hospital.

Police have said they were called to a home in northwest Toronto around 8 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at a birthday for a one-year-old boy.

They say the boy was grazed by a bullet while an 11-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks.

Police have not yet identified the alleged shooters other than to say there are multiple suspects.

Investigators are asking the public to contact police if they have information about the shooting.

View image in full screen Toronto police at the scene of the shooting that injured multiple children at a birthday party near Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave. Gord Edick / Global News