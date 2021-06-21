Menu

Crime

Young girl remains in hospital, two other children released after birthday party shooting in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto police appealing for leads after shooting that sent 3 kids to hospital' Toronto police appealing for leads after shooting that sent 3 kids to hospital
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Police are appealing to the public for any leads after a shooting Saturday night that happened during a one-year-old's birthday party. Three children and one man were sent to hospital. Katherine Ward reports.

TORONTO — Police say two children who were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Toronto have been released from hospital while a five-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man who was shot in the leg also remains in hospital.

Police have said they were called to a home in northwest Toronto around 8 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at a birthday for a one-year-old boy.

They say the boy was grazed by a bullet while an 11-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks.

Police have not yet identified the alleged shooters other than to say there are multiple suspects.

Investigators are asking the public to contact police if they have information about the shooting.

Toronto police at the scene of the shooting that injured multiple children at a birthday party near Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave. View image in full screen
Toronto police at the scene of the shooting that injured multiple children at a birthday party near Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave. Gord Edick / Global News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
