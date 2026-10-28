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Crime

B.C. RCMP assistant commissioner pleads guilty to assault in off-duty altercation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 1:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Special prosecutor appointed in case of senior BC Mountie accused of assault'
Special prosecutor appointed in case of senior BC Mountie accused of assault
FILE: A senior B.C. mountie is accused of three counts of assault while off duty. As Kristen Robinson reports, the B.C. Prosecution Service says it's taking steps to make sure there's no conflict of interest – Sep 19, 2025
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An RCMP assistant commissioner has pleaded guilty to assault after an off-duty altercation in Abbotsford in July 2025.

On Sept. 18 2025, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul was charged with one count of assault, one count of assault by choking in relation to the same complainant and an additional count of assault in relation to a second complainant.

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The alleged offences occurred on July 2 in Abbotsford.

The court has ordered a publication ban in relation to the victims’ identities.

-with files from The Canadian Press

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