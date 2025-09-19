B.C. RCMP assistant commissioner charged with assault, choking

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP assistant commissioner is being investigated for alleged offences that occurred while off-duty.

On Sept. 18, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul was charged with one count of assault, one count of assault by choking in relation to the same complainant and an additional count of assault in relation to a second complainant.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The alleged offences occurred on July 2 in Abbotsford.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced on Friday that on Aug. 20, Andi MacKay KC was appointed as a special prosecutor involving an investigation being conducted by the Abbotsford Police Department.

This appointment is intended to avoid any potential for real or preceived improper influence in the administration of justice, considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a police officer in a senior position of authority, the BCPS explained.

Story continues below advertisement

The court has ordered a publication ban in relation to the victims’ identities.

Teboul’s first appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Abbotsford Law Courts.