Crime

B.C. RCMP assistant commissioner charged with assault, choking

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 19, 2025 3:04 pm
Assistant Commissioner David Teboul speaks during an RCMP news conference announcing fentanyl production labs that have been dismantled around British Columbia, in Surrey B.C., on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
Assistant Commissioner David Teboul speaks during an RCMP news conference announcing fentanyl production labs that have been dismantled around British Columbia, in Surrey B.C., on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
An RCMP assistant commissioner is being investigated for alleged offences that occurred while off-duty.

On Sept. 18, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul was charged with one count of assault, one count of assault by choking in relation to the same complainant and an additional count of assault in relation to a second complainant.

The alleged offences occurred on July 2 in Abbotsford.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced on Friday that on Aug. 20, Andi MacKay KC was appointed as a special prosecutor involving an investigation being conducted by the Abbotsford Police Department.

This appointment is intended to avoid any potential for real or preceived improper influence in the administration of justice, considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a police officer in a senior position of authority, the BCPS explained.

The court has ordered a publication ban in relation to the victims’ identities.

Teboul’s first appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Abbotsford Law Courts.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

