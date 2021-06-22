Menu

Canada

Alberta’s top court reserves decision on bail for suspect in death of Calgary officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession' Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was laid to rest Saturday. During Saturday's regimental procession, hundreds of members of the Calgary Police Service along with other first responders lined the road outside police headquarters. Carolyn Kury de Castillo was there. – Jan 9, 2021

The Alberta Court of Appeal has reserved its decision on whether a man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer should be granted bail.

A judge denied Amir Abdulrahman bail earlier this year and his lawyer asked Alberta’s top court to overturn that ruling.

Read more: Defence to elect a trial by judge and jury for youth accused of killing Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Police allege that Abdulrahman, who is 20, was a passenger in an SUV that Sgt. Andrew Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31 after he noticed its licence plate didn’t match its registration.

Harnett was hit by the vehicle and died in hospital.

Read more: ‘Andrew would have given everything for the police, and he did’: family of fallen officer

Abdulrahman and a 17-year-old boy were charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said the SUV sped off and a second, unrelated vehicle may have come into contact with Harnett on the road.

Click to play video: 'Bail denied for youth accused in death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett' Bail denied for youth accused in death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett
