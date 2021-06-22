Alberta’s top court reserves decision on bail for suspect in death of Calgary officer

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Court of Appeal has reserved its decision on whether a man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer should be granted bail.

A judge denied Amir Abdulrahman bail earlier this year and his lawyer asked Alberta’s top court to overturn that ruling.

Police allege that Abdulrahman, who is 20, was a passenger in an SUV that Sgt. Andrew Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31 after he noticed its licence plate didn’t match its registration.

Harnett was hit by the vehicle and died in hospital.

Abdulrahman and a 17-year-old boy were charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said the SUV sped off and a second, unrelated vehicle may have come into contact with Harnett on the road.