Lifestyle
January 9 2021 7:51pm
01:29

Slain Calgary police officer remembered by cadet camp ahead of funeral

On the day that Sgt. Andrew Harnett was honoured with a regimental funeral, those that knew him during his time at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp are sharing their memories of him.

