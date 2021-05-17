Menu

Crime

Defence to elect a trial by judge and jury for youth accused of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 12:52 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

Alberta prosecutor Naina Singh said that the prosecution will seek direct indictment for a youth charged with the death of a Calgary Police Service officer. That means there will be no preliminary trial.

The young person, who was 17 at the time, was charged with first-degree murder along with 19 year old Amir Abdulrahman in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve.

Read more: Youth accused in death of Calgary police officer still has no lawyer

Harnett was killed when he pulled over an SUV on December 31, 2020, and was dragged by the vehicle and subsequently hit by another vehicle.

It is alleged that the young person was driving the vehicle and Abdulrahman was a passenger.

Read more: Bail denied for man accused of first-degree murder in death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Bob Aloneaissi was retained as defence for the youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was under age at the time of the offence.

The youth will be back in court on June 4.

Abdulrahman’s two-week trial will begin on Dec. 6.

