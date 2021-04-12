Menu

Crime

Youth accused in death of Calgary police officer still has no lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

An 18-year-old-man charged as a young offender in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has asked for another court delay as he tries to find a lawyer.

The accused is charged with first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who had tried to pull over an SUV because its plates didn’t match its registration.

Read more: Justice reserves bail decision for 19-year-old accused of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Police have said Harnett was dragged by the SUV before he fell and was hit by another car.

The alleged driver of the SUV, who was 17 when he was charged, can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He had a lawyer during a previous bail hearing and says he is close to hiring another lawyer for trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Bail denied for teen accused of killing Calgary police officer

© 2021 The Canadian Press
