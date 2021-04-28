Menu

Crime

Bail denied for man accused of first-degree murder in death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 7:14 pm
Calgary police allege that Amir Abdulrahman, who is now 20, was a passenger in an SUV that Sgt. Andrew Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31. View image in full screen
Calgary police allege that Amir Abdulrahman, who is now 20, was a passenger in an SUV that Sgt. Andrew Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31. Global News

An Alberta judge has denied bail to a man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Police allege that Amir Abdulrahman, who is 20, was a passenger in an SUV that Sgt. Andrew Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31 after he noticed its licence plate didn’t match its registration.

Read more: Funeral and procession held for Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Harnett was hit by the vehicle and later died in hospital.

Abdulrahman and a 17-year-old boy were charged with first-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police look for witness in Sgt. Harnett homicide' Calgary police look for witness in Sgt. Harnett homicide
Police have said the SUV sped off and a second, unrelated vehicle may have come into contact with Harnett on the road.

Read more: Youth accused in death of Calgary police officer still has no lawyer

Details of the bail hearing, held almost a month ago, are under a publication ban.

