Bail hearing starts Firday for 19-year-old accused of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Amir Abdulrahman will appear in court Friday, accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle while conducting the traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

Abdulrahman, 19, was allegedly in the passenger seat of the SUV.

According to court documents, at the time that Harnett pulled the vehicle over, there was a warrant out for Abdulrahman for a previous assault and for failing to appear in court.

A youth, who was 17 at the time, was also charged with first-degree murder in the homicide. He was denied bail earlier this month.

The underage offender was allegedly driving the vehicle.

