Crime

Decision expected Thursday in bail hearing for teen accused of killing Calgary police officer

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

A judge will decide on Thursday whether or not a youth accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer will be granted bail.

The prosecution is opposed to the release of the young man, who was 17 at the time of the offence.

Read more: Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed on New Year’s Eve, during a traffic stop in northeast Calgary where he pulled over a vehicle because the headlights were out.

Harnett was hit and dragged by the vehicle and later died in hospital.

Read more: Family of slain Calgary police officer says he ‘loved life,’ embraced Alberta as home

It’s alleged the youth was the driver of the vehicle.

Amir Adbulrahman, 19, is the alleged passenger and also faces first-degree murder charges.

Read more: ‘An outstanding person’: Calgary police officer killed during New Year’s Eve traffic stop

Both of the accused turned themselves in on New Year’s Day.

It’s expected Youth Court Judge Steve Lipton will hand down his decision Thursday morning.

