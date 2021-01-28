Decision expected Thursday in bail hearing for teen accused of killing Calgary police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A judge will decide on Thursday whether or not a youth accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer will be granted bail.

The prosecution is opposed to the release of the young man, who was 17 at the time of the offence.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed on New Year’s Eve, during a traffic stop in northeast Calgary where he pulled over a vehicle because the headlights were out.

Harnett was hit and dragged by the vehicle and later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s alleged the youth was the driver of the vehicle.

Amir Adbulrahman, 19, is the alleged passenger and also faces first-degree murder charges.

Both of the accused turned themselves in on New Year’s Day.

It’s expected Youth Court Judge Steve Lipton will hand down his decision Thursday morning.