Toronto man charged with attempting to have sex with youth: Peterborough police

An online investigation by Peterborough police has led to the arrest of a man attempting to have sex with a youth.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a Toronto residence on Tuesday.

Alan Graham Todd, 65, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of adult agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Tuesday, police said.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

