Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with attempting to have sex with youth: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 12:23 pm
A Toronto man was arrested by Peterborough police for attempting to make a sexual agreement with a youth. View image in full screen
A Toronto man was arrested by Peterborough police for attempting to make a sexual agreement with a youth. The Canadian Press file

An online investigation by Peterborough police has led to the arrest of a man attempting to have sex with a youth.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a Toronto residence on Tuesday.

Read more: Orono, Ont. man charged with child pornography following online investigation, OPP say

Alan Graham Todd, 65, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of adult agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Tuesday, police said.

Trending Stories

No other details were provided on the investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPeterborough Police Service tagChild Luring tagSexual Exploitation tagonline investigation tagattempt to have sex with minor tagchild sexual explotiation tagsex with minor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers