Orono, Ont. man charged with child pornography following online investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Orono, Ont., man faces child pornography charges following an OPP online child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the OPP, as part of its investigation, on Tuesday members of its child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics team and members of the Durham Regional Police Service’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Orono. The community is located on Highway 115, south of Peterborough and east of Oshawa.

The search led to the seizure of two devices for further examination, OPP said Wednesday.

Eric McLachlan, 44, was charged with possession, accessing and distributing child pornography.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Oshawa later Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

“Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety,” OPP said. “Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca.”

Police add that you find more information at protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection.