Number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to decline Monday

The number of total active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to trend downward but the uptake of first vaccine doses has slowed significantly.

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed 60 new cases out of 2,833 tests, putting Alberta’s positivity rate at about 1.8 per cent. Of those cases, 33 involved variants of concern.

There were 2,003 active cases across the province.

There were 214 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 56 being treated in ICU, a number that has risen slightly over the last two days. On Saturday, there were 49 Albertans being treated in ICU and on Sunday, there were 53.

Two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours, both in the Calgary zone. A man in his 50s with no known comorbidities and a man in his 80s with comorbidities died.

Alberta has administered 3,804,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

While 29.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received two doses and are fully vaccinated, Alberta is struggling to reach the next percentage point of Albertans with at least one dose. As of June 20, 70.7 per cent of eligible Albertans has received their first dose.

Alberta reached the 70 per cent threshold on June 17.

The province’s first-dose levels have been trending below the national average, but its second-dose levels have been high in comparison.

