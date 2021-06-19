SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Here’s how provinces are faring as Canada fully vaccinates 20% of eligible population

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 11:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Overcoming Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination plateau to a return to normalcy' Overcoming Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination plateau to a return to normalcy
WATCH ABOVE: Overcoming Canada's COVID-19 vaccination plateau to a return to normalcy

Canada tallied another 880 new cases of COVID-19 as the country marked another milestone in its efforts to vaccinate its population against the virus.

More than 75 per cent of its eligible population — those 12 years and older — have now received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine while over 20 per cent have been fully vaccinated, according to COVID-19 Tracker.

The number comes as public health officials reported another 31 new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 26,054. To date, over 1,408,157 people have been diagnosed, of which 1,369,841  have recovered, while over 36,717,453 tests have been administered.

Read more: Canada hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone as 75% receive one dose, 20% fully vaccinated

With over 31.7 million doses having been administered across the country, Canada now boasts about 1.19 doses administered per 100 people daily as of Thursday — among the top five highest rates in the world.

Here’s how several provinces are faring currently in their vaccine outreach and daily case counts.

Ontario reported another 355 new cases on Saturday, as well as 13 more deaths linked to the virus. A total of 541,880 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the province since the pandemic began, and the death toll now stands at 9,007.

Click to play video: 'Delta COVID-19 variant, low vaccination rates raise concerns of resurgence in U.S.' Delta COVID-19 variant, low vaccination rates raise concerns of resurgence in U.S.
Delta COVID-19 variant, low vaccination rates raise concerns of resurgence in U.S.

Ontario has had more doses administers than all other provinces, though its population is the highest. Over 74.5 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose, while just over 21 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Quebec reported 160 new cases on Saturday and nine new deaths. The province currently has the highest proportion of its eligible population partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with 79.2 per cent of its population having received at least one dose. Its fully vaccinated numbers are comparatively low to other provinces, however, with just 17.75 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

Trending Stories
Alberta’s total COVID-19 cases and deaths now stand at 231,259 and 2,289 after Saturday’s updates, respectively.

Read more: Here’s a look at what COVID-19 reopening plans look like across Canada

The province’s percentage of partially vaccinated people is lower than the national average, however, standing currently at 70.4 per cent, though it has the highest proportion of fully vaccinated eligible people at 27.3 per cent.

Saskatchewan added 54 more cases on Saturday, pushing its total COVID-19 infections to 48,381. The province did not add any new deaths on Saturday, with its fatalities standing at 562. Currently, Saskatchewan has the lowest percentage of eligible people vaccinated among all provinces at 68.3 per cent, though its fully vaccinated eligible population is among the highest at 26.6 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions' Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions
Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions

Manitoba recorded another 151 new cases on Saturday, as well as three new deaths. The province has vaccinated at least 72.9 per cent of its eligible population, while over 23.4 per cent have been given two shots.

British Columbia did not release new updates on its COVID-19 numbers Saturday, though currently over 75.8 per cent of its population has received at least one dose and nearly 18 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

New Brunswick has, to date, given at least one vaccine to over 76 per cent of its eligible population while about 17.5 per cent have been given two shots. Five new cases were added by the province today and no new deaths, pushing total COVID-19 infections to 2,316.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate starting to plateau' Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate starting to plateau
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate starting to plateau

Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have the lowest percentages of their eligible population fully vaccinated, though both have over 77 per cent having received at least one dose.

P.E.I. has registered over 74 per cent of its eligible population as having received their first vaccine, while 13.3 per cent have been given two shots.

Both N.L. and P.E.I. did not release new COVID-19 data on Saturday.

— With files from Twinkle Ghosh and Sean Boynton

