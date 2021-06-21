Fully vaccinated Canadians can enter country without quarantine on July 5

Send this page to someone via email

Fully vaccinated Canadians can soon enter the country by land or air without having to quarantine — as long as they test negative for COVID-19.

The federal government made the announcement Monday, saying to qualify as “fully vaccinated” means Canadians have to be vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen.

This rule kicks in on July 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST. It will apply only to people already eligible to travel to Canada, including citizens, permanent residents, and people registered under the Indian Act.

“This is the first phase of our precautionary approach to easing Canada’s border measures. At this time we are not opening up our borders any further,” Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, said at a press conference.

Travellers must submit their vaccine information in the ArriveCan app before their arrival at the border, the feds said. They also must take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arrival at the border, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in the event the arrival test comes back positive.

If you test negative for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated you are exempt from quarantine, government-authorized hotel stays and taking a COVID-19 test on day eight.

Those who aren’t eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, such as children under 12-years-old, or those who are partially vaccinated, still face travel restrictions.

For example, non-vaccinated children under 18 or dependent adults travelling with them, will be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine stays. However, children still have to quarantine for 14 days at home. Fully vaccinated parents do not need to isolate with them.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers will still face travel restrictions, such as mandatory hotel stays when they land by air.

Travel restrictions for foreign nations still remain in place.

Another change that was announced is that individuals approved for permanent residence are now able to travel to Canada as of Monday.

Previously, foreign nationals who held a valid Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR) issued after March 18, 2020 could only come to Canada if they were coming from the U.S. to settle permanently in Canada.

The feds also announced that the ban on direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India will be extended until July 21.