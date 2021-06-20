SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: More than 250K Albertans book 2nd shots in less than 2 days

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta expands eligibility of second COVID-19 vaccine dose' Alberta expands eligibility of second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces details of the expansion of the province’s eligibility for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alberta expanded eligibility for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Since then, more than 250,000 Albertans have booked their second shot.

Read more: Alberta expanding COVID-19 vaccine rollout for second doses

On June 18, Premier Jason Kenney said anyone who received their first dose of vaccine during or before May could book their second dose through an Alberta Health Services clinic, participating pharmacy or physician’s office.

The health minister said Friday’s announcement made an additional 1.1 million Albertans eligible for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

While Alberta’s percentage of partially vaccinated people is lower than the national average — standing currently at 70.4 per cent — it has the highest proportion of fully vaccinated eligible people at 27.3 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta announces majority of COVID-19 restrictions dropping July 1' Alberta announces majority of COVID-19 restrictions dropping July 1
Alberta announces majority of COVID-19 restrictions dropping July 1

After hitting the 70 per cent partially vaccinated threshold on Thursday, Kenney announced Alberta will enter Stage 3 of its “Open For Summer” plan on July 1.

Trending Stories

Read more: Here’s how provinces are faring as Canada fully vaccinates 20% of eligible population

Anyone 12 years old and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more: mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be 2nd dose after AstraZeneca shot: NACI

Those who received an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) should wait four weeks between doses. Those who received Astrazeneca as their first dose should wait eight weeks between doses and can choose between Astrazeneca and an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'NACI recommends Pfizer or Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot' NACI recommends Pfizer or Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot
NACI recommends Pfizer or Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot

On Saturday, Alberta Health reported its daily COVID-19 statistics, showing the number of active cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continuing to decline.

There were 127 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and a total of 2,170 active cases across the province.

Alberta’s positivity rate was about 2.5 per cent.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta reports 127 new cases, 6 more deaths on Saturday

There were 221 people in hospital with COVID-19, 49 of whom were in intensive care.

Six deaths were reported to Alberta Health.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta health tagJason Kenney tagdr deena hinshaw tagOpen for Summer tagSecond Doses tagfully vaccinated tagshot of hope tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers