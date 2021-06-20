COVID-19: More than 250K Albertans book 2nd shots in less than 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta expanded eligibility for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Since then, more than 250,000 Albertans have booked their second shot.

On June 18, Premier Jason Kenney said anyone who received their first dose of vaccine during or before May could book their second dose through an Alberta Health Services clinic, participating pharmacy or physician’s office.

The health minister said Friday’s announcement made an additional 1.1 million Albertans eligible for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses will help us not just be #OpenForSummer, but open for good! That’s why it’s so great to see 250,000 Albertans already book their second dose after we announced May first-dose recipients could get fully vaccinated. Don’t forget ➡️ https://t.co/cuT30TiLgY pic.twitter.com/Tbfxi4t4N4 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 20, 2021

While Alberta’s percentage of partially vaccinated people is lower than the national average — standing currently at 70.4 per cent — it has the highest proportion of fully vaccinated eligible people at 27.3 per cent.

After hitting the 70 per cent partially vaccinated threshold on Thursday, Kenney announced Alberta will enter Stage 3 of its “Open For Summer” plan on July 1.

Anyone 12 years old and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Those who received an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) should wait four weeks between doses. Those who received Astrazeneca as their first dose should wait eight weeks between doses and can choose between Astrazeneca and an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

On Saturday, Alberta Health reported its daily COVID-19 statistics, showing the number of active cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continuing to decline.

There were 127 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and a total of 2,170 active cases across the province.

Alberta’s positivity rate was about 2.5 per cent.

There were 221 people in hospital with COVID-19, 49 of whom were in intensive care.

Six deaths were reported to Alberta Health.

