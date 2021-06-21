Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist medevaced with life-threatening injuries near Vernon

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash near Vernon' Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash near Vernon
A 58-year old motorcyclist from Vernon is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle crash on Westside Road on Friday.

A 58-year old motorcyclist from Vernon is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle crash on Westside Road on Friday.

The crash happened along a stretch of Westside Road near the intersection of Ki-Low-Na Road around 3 p.m.

According to police, the northbound motorcycle crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and struck by a second southbound vehicle.

Read more: Summerland RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision near Highway 97

“Front line officers from the North Okanagan RCMP arrived at the location where the operator of the motorcycle, a 58-year old Vernon man, was being treated by BC Ambulance Service for what are believed to be life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020

The victim was medevaced to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for some time while first responders dealt with the emergency.

 

Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Burnaby' Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Burnaby
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Burnaby
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagvernon rcmp tagMotorcyclist tagLife Threatening Injuries tagAir Ambulance tagMedevac tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers