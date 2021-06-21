Motorcyclist medevaced with life-threatening injuries near Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year old motorcyclist from Vernon is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle crash on Westside Road on Friday.

The crash happened along a stretch of Westside Road near the intersection of Ki-Low-Na Road around 3 p.m.

According to police, the northbound motorcycle crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and struck by a second southbound vehicle.

“Front line officers from the North Okanagan RCMP arrived at the location where the operator of the motorcycle, a 58-year old Vernon man, was being treated by BC Ambulance Service for what are believed to be life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The victim was medevaced to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for some time while first responders dealt with the emergency.

