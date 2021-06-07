Menu

Police investigate serious motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 3:00 pm
Police investigate serious motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police (NRPS) says an investigation into a life-threatening, single-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls from the weekend is still ongoing.

Investigators are still looking for witness accounts after discovering a Toronto man crashed a motorcycle in the area of Sodom and Baker roads around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving in rollover crash in Dundas: Hamilton police

The 33-year-old rider suffered serious injuries and had to be transported to a out-of-region hospital.

Detectives believe he may have lost control of the cycle before crashing.

