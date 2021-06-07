Police investigate serious motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls

Niagara police (NRPS) says an investigation into a life-threatening, single-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls from the weekend is still ongoing.
Investigators are still looking for witness accounts after discovering a Toronto man crashed a motorcycle in the area of Sodom and Baker roads around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The 33-year-old rider suffered serious injuries and had to be transported to a out-of-region hospital.
Detectives believe he may have lost control of the cycle before crashing.
