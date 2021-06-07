Police investigate serious motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police (NRPS) says an investigation into a life-threatening, single-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls from the weekend is still ongoing.

Investigators are still looking for witness accounts after discovering a Toronto man crashed a motorcycle in the area of Sodom and Baker roads around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 33-year-old rider suffered serious injuries and had to be transported to a out-of-region hospital.

Detectives believe he may have lost control of the cycle before crashing.

0:27 Body of 8-year-old boy found after he went missing in Lake Erie at Turkey Point Body of 8-year-old boy found after he went missing in Lake Erie at Turkey Point

Advertisement