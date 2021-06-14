Motorcycle, SUV drivers sent to hospital after Sunday night crash

Send this page to someone via email

A crash near Assiniboine Park sent a motorcyclist and the driver of a Ford Escape to hospital, police said.

The incident happened Sunday around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Roblin Boulevard and Cathcart Street.

There are no details yet on what caused the crash, but according to Winnipeg police, the motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital in serious condition with a lower-body injury, while the SUV driver was listed in stable condition.

