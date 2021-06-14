Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle, SUV drivers sent to hospital after Sunday night crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 11:46 am
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A crash near Assiniboine Park sent a motorcyclist and the driver of a Ford Escape to hospital, police said.

The incident happened Sunday around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Roblin Boulevard and Cathcart Street.

Read more: Two taken to hospital in Ness Avenue crash Friday afternoon

There are no details yet on what caused the crash, but according to Winnipeg police, the motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital in serious condition with a lower-body injury, while the SUV driver was listed in stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Crash in Winnipeg’s Exchange District sends two to hospital' Crash in Winnipeg’s Exchange District sends two to hospital
Crash in Winnipeg’s Exchange District sends two to hospital – Apr 20, 2021

 

