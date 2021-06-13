Menu

Traffic

Person critically injured after central Alberta collision involving 2 motorcycles

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 4:26 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

One person was critically injured when two motorcycles collided on Highway 39 west of Warburg, Alta., on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, the RCMP would only say the critically-injured person was a male. They did not say whether they were operating a motorcycle or if they were a passenger.

Police said another person suffered minor injuries.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 39 at Range Road 34 at about 1:30 p.m.

Police are investigating what led to the crash and traffic near the scene of the crash was expected to be rerouted until late Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact the Thorsby RCMP detachment at 780-789-3920.

