Westbound lanes of Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive reopen after motorcyclist hit by mattress

A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital after being hit by a mattress that fell off a truck on Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive, police said Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, police said while an investigation continues, they have been told a truck travelling west in the same lane ahead of the motorcycle had a mattress fall off the vehicle at about 10:35 a.m.

“The driver of the truck remained on scene,” police said. “Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this collision.”

Police said the motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, was knocked off the bike when he was hit by the mattress. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Whitemud Drive between 66 Street and 91 Street were closed for several hours as police investigated.

At 2:38 p.m., police provided an update to the media and said all lanes of Whitemud Drive had reopened.

