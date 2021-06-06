1 person killed in collision west of Edmonton: RCMP

Parkland County RCMP said first responders were called to a fatal collision west of Edmonton Sunday evening.
RCMP said they received a call about the crash on Highway 16 and Highway 779 at around 7:30 p.m.
Police said preliminary information has revealed the driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle collided with a pickup truck while travelling westbound on Highway 16. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, while the driver of the truck was not injured, RCMP said.
RCMP said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
A collision reconstructionist was on scene helping with the investigation.
Highway 16 westbound was reduced to one lane around the scene as of 9 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., RCMP said the highway was open for travel.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
