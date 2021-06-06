Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person killed in collision west of Edmonton: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 10:54 pm
Parkland County RCMP said a collision on Highway 16 and Highway 779 was fatal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Parkland County RCMP said a collision on Highway 16 and Highway 779 was fatal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Global News

Parkland County RCMP said first responders were called to a fatal collision west of Edmonton Sunday evening.

RCMP said they received a call about the crash on Highway 16 and Highway 779 at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said preliminary information has revealed the driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle collided with a pickup truck while travelling westbound on Highway 16. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, while the driver of the truck was not injured, RCMP said.

RCMP said a collision on Highway 16 west of Edmonton was fatal Sunday evening, June 6, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP said a collision on Highway 16 west of Edmonton was fatal Sunday evening, June 6, 2021. Global News

READ MORE: Two people sent to hospital after serious crash west of Edmonton

RCMP said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Story continues below advertisement

A collision reconstructionist was on scene helping with the investigation.

Highway 16 westbound was reduced to one lane around the scene as of 9 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., RCMP said the highway was open for travel.

READ MORE: Fatal crash partially shuts down Yellowhead Highway east of Sherwood Park

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Click to play video: 'Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020' Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020
Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagHighway 16 tagParkland County tagAlberta fatal collision tagParkland County RCMP tagHighway 16 Fatal Collision tagParkland County fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers