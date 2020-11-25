Menu

Traffic

Two people sent to hospital after serious crash west of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 10:45 am
RCMP, EMS and fire crews on scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 16A at Range Road 261 Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
RCMP, EMS and fire crews on scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 16A at Range Road 261 Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Global News

Two drivers were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash west of Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Highway 16A at Range Road 261 at around 6:50 a.m.

The collision was affecting both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 16A, RCMP said. The eastbound lanes were blocked by the collision with traffic heavily backed up before 7:30 a.m. At that time, westbound traffic was down to one lane.

Traffic backed up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 16A at Range Road 261 due to a serious two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Traffic backed up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 16A at Range Road 261 due to a serious two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Global News

Traffic was diverted and those heading east were asked to detour onto Highway 60.

The two drivers of the vehicles — a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman — were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to RCMP.

Police said road conditions were poor due to overnight snowfall.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

