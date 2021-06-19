SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Alberta reports 127 new cases, 6 more deaths on Saturday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 6:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions' Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions
Travel writer Jody Robbins from TravelsWithBaggage.com joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss what you need to know when planning a summer trip around Canadian COVID-19 health restrictions.

Alberta Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the disease on Saturday.

However, the number of active cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to decline.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta public health measures to end on July 1

In the Calgary zone, a woman in her 60s with comorbidities, a man in his 60s without comorbidities and a man in his 80s without comorbidities died.

Two people died in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 50s without comorbidities and a man in his 70s with comorbidities.

A woman in her 60s without comorbidities died in the North zone.

Read more: Alberta expanding COVID-19 vaccine rollout for second doses

Alberta has 2,170 active cases, 226,800 total recoveries and 2,289 total deaths.

Alberta Health said Saturday that 221 people were hospitalized, with 49 of them in intensive care.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 1,001 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 427, the North zone has 437, the Central zone has 226 and the South zone has 77. There are two cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 5,055 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

According to the province, 3,721,419 vaccine doses were administered as of June 18.

Hinshaw said Saturday that 70.4 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 27 per cent have received two doses.

Click to play video: '‘This is open for good’: Jason Kenney says province will continue to monitor localized outbreaks' ‘This is open for good’: Jason Kenney says province will continue to monitor localized outbreaks
‘This is open for good’: Jason Kenney says province will continue to monitor localized outbreaks

On Friday, the government expanded the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for second doses and announced that all restrictions will be lifted on July 1.

