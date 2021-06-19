COVID-19: Alberta reports 127 new cases, 6 more deaths on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the disease on Saturday.

However, the number of active cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to decline.

In the Calgary zone, a woman in her 60s with comorbidities, a man in his 60s without comorbidities and a man in his 80s without comorbidities died.

Two people died in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 50s without comorbidities and a man in his 70s with comorbidities.

A woman in her 60s without comorbidities died in the North zone.

Alberta has 2,170 active cases, 226,800 total recoveries and 2,289 total deaths.

Alberta Health said Saturday that 221 people were hospitalized, with 49 of them in intensive care.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 1,001 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 427, the North zone has 437, the Central zone has 226 and the South zone has 77. There are two cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 5,055 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

There are currently 2,170 active cases in Alberta with 221 in hospital, including 49 in ICU. Sadly, I must also report 6 new deaths over the last 24 hours. My deepest sympathies to all of those mourning a lost loved one today. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 19, 2021

According to the province, 3,721,419 vaccine doses were administered as of June 18.

Hinshaw said Saturday that 70.4 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 27 per cent have received two doses.

On Friday, the government expanded the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for second doses and announced that all restrictions will be lifted on July 1.

