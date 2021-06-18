Kenney, Shandro to provide update on COVID-19 reopening and vaccination rollout

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s premier and health minister are scheduled to provide an update Friday afternoon on the province’s Open for Summer plan as well as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Their news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Alberta is currently in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan and Stage 3 would be triggered two weeks after the province hits 70 per cent of the eligible population having received its first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The last update Kenney provided on vaccination numbers on Wednesday said the province was at 69.5%.

According to Alberta Health, if Alberta hits 70 per cent on Friday, the province will enter Stage 3 on July 1.

Under Stage 3, nearly all restrictions are lifted, including a ban on social gatherings.

Isolation requirements for positive COVID-19 cases and some protective measures in continuing care facilities would remain in place.

Municipal mandates put in place in individual communities would still be in effect until lifted by local governments.

In an effort to encourage Albertans to get their first vaccine, Alberta launched the Open for Summer Lottery where vaccinated Albertans could enter to win various prizes including three separate $1-million prizes and travel prizes from Air Canada and WestJet.

The are no details about what update is coming from Kenney and Shandro regarding vaccine rollout, but deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Andre Corriveau said earlier this week an update on second doses for Albertans vaccinated in May would be released this week.

