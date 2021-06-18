SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kenney, Shandro to provide update on COVID-19 reopening and vaccination rollout

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 18, 2021 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'When will Alberta enter Stage 3 of the Open for Summer plan?' When will Alberta enter Stage 3 of the Open for Summer plan?
It’s expected Alberta will hit a 70 per cent vaccination rate for residents aged 12+ on Friday. As Bindu Suri reports, if the province does hit that target, it means Stage 3 of the UCP’s Open for Summer plan is two weeks away.

Alberta’s premier and health minister are scheduled to provide an update Friday afternoon on the province’s Open for Summer plan as well as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Their news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: COVID-19: Businesses, residents react to Alberta inching closer to Stage 3 of reopening plan

Alberta is currently in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan and Stage 3 would be triggered two weeks after the province hits 70 per cent of the eligible population having received its first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The last update Kenney provided on vaccination numbers on Wednesday said the province was at 69.5%.

According to Alberta Health, if Alberta hits 70 per cent on Friday, the province will enter Stage 3 on July 1.

Click to play video: 'Alberta event planners anxiously awaiting Stage 3 as vaccination rate climbs' Alberta event planners anxiously awaiting Stage 3 as vaccination rate climbs

Under Stage 3, nearly all restrictions are lifted, including a ban on social gatherings.
Isolation requirements for positive COVID-19 cases and some protective measures in continuing care facilities would remain in place.
Municipal mandates put in place in individual communities would still be in effect until lifted by local governments.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery now includes 40 travel-related prizes

In an effort to encourage Albertans to get their first vaccine, Alberta launched the Open for Summer Lottery where vaccinated Albertans could enter to win various prizes including three separate $1-million prizes and travel prizes from Air Canada and WestJet.

The are no details about what update is coming from Kenney and Shandro regarding vaccine rollout, but deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Andre Corriveau said earlier this week an update on second doses for Albertans vaccinated in May would be released this week.

