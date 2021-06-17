Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 14 new cases, briefing with premier and top doctor this afternoon

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 12:38 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin speaks at a COVID-19 briefing. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin speaks at a COVID-19 briefing. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries on Thursday.

Twelve of the cases are in Central Zone — 11 of which are close contacts of previously-reported cases. One other is under investigation.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact, while one is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

There are now 97 active cases and six people in hospital.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live here at 3 p.m. AT.

The province is currently in the second phase of its five-phase reopening plan. That meant Nova Scotians could begin dining indoors at restaurants and working out in gyms beginning Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another Halifax-area school is closed after health officials identified a single case of COVID-19.

Prospect Road Elementary in Hatchet Lake will be closed to students until Monday to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the school.

Health officials are recommending that all students and staff seek testing as a precaution.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia enters Phase 2 of provincial reopening plan Wednesday' Nova Scotia enters Phase 2 of provincial reopening plan Wednesday
Nova Scotia enters Phase 2 of provincial reopening plan Wednesday
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHealth tagdr. robert strang tagCovid-19 reopening tagPremier Iain Rankin tag

