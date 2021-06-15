COVID-19: N.S. changes course, now opening to rest of Atlantic Canada on June 23

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Tuesday that it’s lifting its border restrictions and opening to the rest of Atlantic Canada on June 23, which is a week ahead of its previously announced five-phase reopening.

The province previously said it will open to the rest of Atlantic Canada as early as June 30.

This means that residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador can travel to Nova Scotia and will not be required to self-isolate for 14 days when they enter the province.

In a release issued late Tuesday morning, the province said the decision on the change came in consultation with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and his public health team.

“The epidemiology across the region is showing similar numbers, which allows us to ease the border restrictions,” said Dr. Strang in statment. “We will be watching the situation closely; however, as we have done before, we will move quickly if we see case numbers on the rise.”

The province said conversations with the three other Atlantic premiers are ongoing, and Nova Scotia is working on a timing to open to the rest of Canada.

Currently, Nova Scotia is on track to open to the rest of Canada by no later than July 14.

As part of the province’s phased-in reopening plan, the province said testing for COVID-19 has been ramped up, including at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Beginning on Wednesday, Phase 2 of the provincial reopening plan will also start to roll out. This means that more restrictions will loosen, including increasing informal gathering limits outside to 25 people, and 10 people inside.

Restaurants can open to patrons for indoor dining with a maximum of 10 people per table.

All retail businesses can open to 50 per cent capacity with public health protocols being followed, and gyms and fitness facilities can also operate at 50 per cent capacity.

