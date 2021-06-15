Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia pledges $18.2 million to boost struggling tourism industry

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 10:41 am
A bustling Halifax waterfront on June 15, 2019. View image in full screen
A bustling Halifax waterfront on June 15, 2019. File/Global News

Nova Scotia has earmarked $18.2 million toward restarting the tourism industry, which has been struggling after a more than a year of COVID-19.

“We want Nova Scotians and visitors to choose to spend their vacation time and dollars here,” said Labi Kousoulis, minister of Inclusive Economic Growth, and the minister responsible for Tourism Nova Scotia, in a release.

“We’ve worked with the sector and developed a restart package that will re-energize communities and help our operators prepare to open their doors and attract customers to the many unique experiences that Nova Scotia has to offer.”

The release said $10.5 million will fund a customer attraction program to give marketing help to tourism accommodations to encourage overnight stays. Eligible operators will receive a grant of $1,000 per room for the first 10 rooms, and $500 for each additional room.

Story continues below advertisement

Another $2 million will go to a program geared toward small tourism operators, which offers a one-time grant of $5,000 for tourism businesses that were affected by COVID-19 restrictions, but were not eligible for earlier programs.

The grant aims to help those businesses with advertising and other expenses, like purchasing personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

There will also be another $3 million spent on marketing campaigns “designed to attract visitors through television advertising, videos, radio spots, social media, billboards, display ads and search marketing tactics.” This will include advertising in jurisdictions like Ontario and Quebec, “when appropriate.”

Click to play video: 'NS Vineyard Owner Hopeful For A Busy Season of Local Tourism' NS Vineyard Owner Hopeful For A Busy Season of Local Tourism
NS Vineyard Owner Hopeful For A Busy Season of Local Tourism – May 19, 2021

A new $1-million Atlantic Canada marketing campaign, called Do More, launched Tuesday. The campaign aims “to remind Atlantic Canadians that because Nova Scotia has so much to offer, it deserves more than one trip,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Another $1.3 million is for the Rediscover Nova Scotia campaign, which encourages more Nova Scotians to tour within their own province.

“The campaign emphasizes that Nova Scotians don’t need to leave the province to find unique experiences and adventure, and that Nova Scotia has incredible places to rediscover,” the release said.

The new advertising spending brings the total spent on marketing campaigns to $5.8 million.

Free admission to museums, art galleries

The last chunk of money will be spent on funding public attractions. The province said $2 million will be used to sponsor outdoor events, like concerts, through the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council.

A further $710,000 will cover free admission to the 28 sites included in the Nova Scotia Museum System and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia sites in Halifax and Yarmouth in July and August.

In the release, the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia said it welcomes the funding in the tourism sector, which lost $1.6 billion in revenue in 2020.

“This strategic investment in the tourism industry will get main streets moving around the province,” board chair Judy Saunders said in a release.

