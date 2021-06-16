COVID-19: Phase 2 update expected at second N.B. briefing in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, along with chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon, where they’re expected to announce an update regarding Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

As of midnight, the province is now in Phase 1 of the plan, after hitting its target of 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That phase involves allowing indoor gatherings of up to 20 people and travel from P.E.I, N.L., Avignon and Témiscouata (Quebec) without the need to self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Phase 2, originally slated to begin July 1, includes opening up the province to others in Atlantic Canada, and to the rest of the country for people with one dose of the vaccine.

That phase will come into effect when 20 per cent of New Brunswickers 65 and older have received their second dose. As of Tuesday, 18 per cent of New Brunswickers 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Higgs suggested on Tuesday that Phase 2 could begin “potentially weeks sooner” than expected as long as New Brunswickers keep getting vaccinated.