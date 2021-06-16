SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Phase 2 update expected at second N.B. briefing in as many days

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 11:43 am
Chief medical health officer Dr. Jennifer Russell, Premier Blaine Higgs and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard are pictured on June 15, during the announcement of entering Phase 1 of the reopening plan. View image in full screen
Chief medical health officer Dr. Jennifer Russell, Premier Blaine Higgs and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard are pictured on June 15, during the announcement of entering Phase 1 of the reopening plan. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, along with chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon, where they’re expected to announce an update regarding Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

As of midnight, the province is now in Phase 1 of the plan, after hitting its target of 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That phase involves allowing indoor gatherings of up to 20 people and travel from P.E.I, N.L., Avignon and Témiscouata (Quebec) without the need to self-isolate.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reaches 1st vaccination target, begins to loosen restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

Phase 2, originally slated to begin July 1, includes opening up the province to others in Atlantic Canada, and to the rest of the country for people with one dose of the vaccine.

Trending Stories

That phase will come into effect when 20 per cent of New Brunswickers 65 and older have received their second dose. As of Tuesday, 18 per cent of New Brunswickers 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

Higgs suggested on Tuesday that Phase 2 could begin “potentially weeks sooner” than expected as long as New Brunswickers keep getting vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers