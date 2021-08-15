SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Surrey–Newton

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Federal riding of Surrey-Newton. View image in full screen
Federal riding of Surrey-Newton. Elections Canada

The riding of Surrey–Newton encompasses the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Liberal Sukh Dhaliwal was first elected to the riding in 2015. He ran again in 2019, and won with 45 per cent of the vote.

Dhaliwal was the MP of the former Newton–North Delta riding from 2006 until 2011.

Immigrants make up over 51 per cent of the riding’s population, with a large groups of recent immigrants coming from India, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

