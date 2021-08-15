Canada election: Surrey–Newton

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Surrey–Newton encompasses the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Liberal Sukh Dhaliwal was first elected to the riding in 2015. He ran again in 2019, and won with 45 per cent of the vote.

Dhaliwal was the MP of the former Newton–North Delta riding from 2006 until 2011.

Immigrants make up over 51 per cent of the riding’s population, with a large groups of recent immigrants coming from India, Pakistan and the Philippines.

