SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto hospital ICU marks having no active COVID-19 patients for first time in nearly 15 months

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 9:14 pm
Medical staff at the Toronto General Hospital ICU mark having zero COVID-19 patients after almost 15 months. View image in full screen
Medical staff at the Toronto General Hospital ICU mark having zero COVID-19 patients after almost 15 months. Twitter / University Health Network

For medical staff who have been working around the clock in Ontario’s hospitals responding to three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year and a half that has resulted in harsh, unrelenting working conditions, there is a sign of promise at a Toronto intensive care unit.

Staff at Toronto General Hospital’s medical-surgical ICU marked a small celebration inside their unit Wednesday evening because for the first time in almost 15 months, staff reported have no active COVID-19 patients.

“Thank you for your hard work. I feel like I’m going to cry now,” Denise Morris, the nurse manager for the unit, could be heard saying in a video published on the University Health Network’s Twitter account.

Read more: Toronto Public Health defends COVID-19 vaccine allocations to portal, clinics amid surge in demand

“Our first COVID case was March 26, 2020, and today we are COVID-free.”

Story continues below advertisement

More than two dozen employees who were gathered in the hallways broke out in applauded and cheered upon hearing the declaration. Officials with the hospital said there while there are no active patients with COVID-19, there are still people in the hospital being treated for longer-haul symptoms stemming from their infections.

An hour-and-a-half after the tweet was published Wednesday evening, it had more than 1,500 retweets and quote tweets as well as 6,200 likes.

Click to play video: 'Protecting young children from COVID-19' Protecting young children from COVID-19

The news came a day after Ontario saw a record number of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, almost 203,000.

Trending Stories

According the Ontario government’s latest vaccine data, more than 9,081,000 people have had at least one (of two) COVID-19 shot, representing 75.1 per cent of all eligible adults, and 18.1 per cent of eligible adults have received two doses and are now fully immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Facing COVID-19 staffing crunch, some Ontario hospitals offer cash bonuses to new nurses

Wednesday’s case count topped out at 384, which is an increase from Tuesday’s total (293). However, test positivity dropped to below two per cent. It is the 10th straight day cases are below 600.

The government reported 71 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 60 in Peel Region, 54 in Toronto, 23 in Middlesex-London and 21 in Ottawa on Wednesday. Waterloo Region surpassed Toronto and Peel for the most cases within the count. All other local public health units reported fewer than 20 new cases.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagCoronavirus Toronto tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagUniversity Health Network tagToronto General Hospital tagCOVID-19 Ontario hospitals tagCOVID-19 Toronto hospitals tagToronto General Hospital Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit tagToronto General Hospital MSICU tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers