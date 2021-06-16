Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 16 2021 6:07pm
02:32

Urgency high among Ontario residents seeking second COVID-19 vaccine dose

While thousands of people were able to book appointments for second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine using the provincial portal Monday, many were not. Shallima Maharaj reports.

