Ontarians who received COVID-19 vaccine out-of-province should register info with local health units

The Ontario government says residents who received their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine out of province should contact their local public health units to record their information and receive proper documentation.

Those who got their vaccines out of province or Canada should have proof of their immunization either by record or certificate.

The province said those who only received their first dose should still follow proper intervals for their second dose as recommended by Ontario health officials. For those needing a second dose, once the information is recorded regarding their first, residents will be able to book appointments through either the provincial booking system, their public health unit or participating pharmacies when they are eligible.

In certain circumstances where a resident may have received a vaccine not approved by Health Canada, they may be eligible to be revaccinated in Ontario.

On Thursday, the Region of Waterloo released access to a secure form where residents can update their vaccination records if they received a dose out-of-province.

The region said it would not only help ease the process of becoming fully vaccinated but it would also help the vaccination rate be more accurate.

For the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit, they also have a form residents can fill out here. People can choose to fax or mail a copy of the immunization record to the unit or call them with their information.

In Hamilton, you can scan, take a photo or upload the documentation to the confidential site here.

Peel Region Public Health asked its residents who got their first dose outside of Ontario to call them to document their information.

In Toronto, the local public health unit said it would have more information next week on how people can register their information. York Region said it was also working on a similar online form.

“We continue to work on a process in alignment with the Ministry of Health’s guidance for people who have received a partial, or complete COVID-19 vaccine series outside of Ontario to have their #COVID19 immunization record documented into the provincial system,” a statement read from Toronto on Thursday.

Residents can check their local public health websites for what their units require.

Ontario is also relying on vaccination rates in order to continue to move forward in their reopening plans. Next steps are taken once a certain percentage of first and second doses are administered. The province is currently in Step 1 of its three-step plan.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, more than 12.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked another record increase of 210,638 vaccines (34,432 for a first shot and 176,206 for a second shot) in the last day. There are more than 2.5 million people fully vaccinated with two doses.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues

