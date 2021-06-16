Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 16 2021 6:18pm
01:47

Protecting young children from COVID-19

With COVID-19 vaccines not expected for children under the age of 12 until the fall, families may be wondering how to keep their little ones safe as the province begins to reopen. Caryn Lieberman reports.

