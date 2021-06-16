Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 16 2021 6:18pm 01:47 Protecting young children from COVID-19 With COVID-19 vaccines not expected for children under the age of 12 until the fall, families may be wondering how to keep their little ones safe as the province begins to reopen. Caryn Lieberman reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7956698/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7956698/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?