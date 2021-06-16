Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people killed in collision on northern Alberta First Nation

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 3:41 pm
A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News

Two people died Tuesday night in a northern Alberta collision.

Elk Point RCMP said first responders responded to a scene on Highway 897 on Unipouheos First Nation at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible explosion.

READ MORE: Woman killed in southern Alberta collision

Police said when officers arrived on scene, two vehicles were on fire after a head-on collision. The blaze was extinguished by fire crews.

A 29-year-old woman who was driving one vehicle and a 39-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle both died at the scene, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in northern Alberta collision

Police said the woman was a resident of St. Albert, Alta., and the man was a resident of Moosomin First Nation, Sask., but their names will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fatal crash is being investigated.

Unipouheos First Nation is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Click to play video: '2021 sees high number of fatal pedestrian collisions in Calgary' 2021 sees high number of fatal pedestrian collisions in Calgary
2021 sees high number of fatal pedestrian collisions in Calgary – Jun 2, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roads tagAlberta fatal crash tagAlberta fatal collision tagElk Point RCMP tagNorthern Alberta fatal collision tagNorthern Alberta fatal crash tagUnipouheos First Nation tagUnipouheos First Nation fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers