2 people killed in collision on northern Alberta First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people died Tuesday night in a northern Alberta collision.

Elk Point RCMP said first responders responded to a scene on Highway 897 on Unipouheos First Nation at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible explosion.

READ MORE: Woman killed in southern Alberta collision

Police said when officers arrived on scene, two vehicles were on fire after a head-on collision. The blaze was extinguished by fire crews.

A 29-year-old woman who was driving one vehicle and a 39-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle both died at the scene, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in northern Alberta collision

Police said the woman was a resident of St. Albert, Alta., and the man was a resident of Moosomin First Nation, Sask., but their names will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fatal crash is being investigated.

Unipouheos First Nation is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

2:00 2021 sees high number of fatal pedestrian collisions in Calgary 2021 sees high number of fatal pedestrian collisions in Calgary – Jun 2, 2021