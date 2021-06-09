Menu

Woman killed in southern Alberta collision: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 2:50 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

RCMP said a woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision overnight on Tuesday.

Police said a vehicle was travelling east on Big Rock Trail west of Okotoks, Alta., about two kilometres north of Highway 7, when it lost control shortly after midnight.

First responders were called to the scene, where a 28-year-old woman died, according to RCMP.

Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a Calgary hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, while a 20-year-old man also sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital.

A 28-year-old man was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to RCMP.

The identities of the four people involved in the crash have not been revealed, but RCMP said all of them are Calgary residents.

Police said all factors are being considered as possible causes of the fatal crash.

An RCMP collision analyst and the RCMP criminal collision investigation team are involved in the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
