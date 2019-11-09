Northbound Highway 2A closed in Okotoks following crash

Send this page to someone via email

The northbound lanes of Highway 2A between Milligan Drive and 338 Avenue East in Okotoks are closed after a single vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m., however, the severity of the crash remains unclear.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays,” a release from Okotoks RCMP reads. “Please drive accordingly and adhere to the re-routing from our members on scene.”

Traffic is being rerouted at three intersections: Northridge Drive and Milligan Drive, Northridge Drive and Banister Gate and Highway 2A and 338 Avenue.

There is no timeline in place as to how long the stretch of highway will be closed.

