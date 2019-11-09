Menu

Traffic

Northbound Highway 2A closed in Okotoks following crash

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 10:17 am
Okotoks RCMP are on scene after a single vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 2A. .
Okotoks RCMP are on scene after a single vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 2A. . Global News

The northbound lanes of Highway 2A between Milligan Drive and 338 Avenue East in Okotoks are closed after a single vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m., however, the severity of the crash remains unclear.

READ MORE: Poppy box theft caught on camera at Okotoks restaurant

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays,” a release from Okotoks RCMP reads. “Please drive accordingly and adhere to the re-routing from our members on scene.”

Traffic is being rerouted at three intersections: Northridge Drive and Milligan Drive, Northridge Drive and Banister Gate and Highway 2A and 338 Avenue.

There is no timeline in place as to how long the stretch of highway will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement
