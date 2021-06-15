Menu

Crime

Calgary pastor Tim Stephens arrested again after allegedly violating COVID-19 rules

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 8:07 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Calgary’s Fairview Baptist Church pastor arrested' COVID-19: Calgary’s Fairview Baptist Church pastor arrested
Calgary's Fairview Baptist Church pastor, Tim Stephens, has been arrested for not complying with public health orders. Jackie Wilson reports – May 16, 2021

A Calgary pastor has been arrested over accusations of violating public COVID-19 health restrictions.

Tim Stephens, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church, was arrested previously in May.

Officers arrested Stephens again on Monday afternoon for failing to comply with a court order.

Read more: Calgary pastor arrested after allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules

Calgary police said they received repeated calls about services being held at Fairview Baptist Church over the past several weeks, at which time Stephens was served with a copy of a Court of Queen’s Bench order to comply.

A news release said Stephens acknowledged the injunction, but then “chose to move forward with the service, ignoring requirements for social distancing, mask-wearing and reduced capacity limits for attendees.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations' Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations
Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations – May 17, 2021

Alberta Health Services said it had attempted to work with leaders at Fairview Baptist Church to address the ongoing public health concerns at the site.

“It is only when significant risk is identified or continued non-compliance is noted that AHS resorts to enforcement action,” a news release stated.

“It is important to understand that law enforcement recognizes people’s desire to participate in faith-based gatherings. However, as we are still in a global pandemic, we all must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing.”

Read more: Registration now open for Alberta’s 1st $1M COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize

Police did not enter the church during the service.

Stephens remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

