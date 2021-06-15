Calgary pastor Tim Stephens arrested again after allegedly violating COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary pastor has been arrested over accusations of violating public COVID-19 health restrictions.

Tim Stephens, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church, was arrested previously in May.

Officers arrested Stephens again on Monday afternoon for failing to comply with a court order.

Calgary police said they received repeated calls about services being held at Fairview Baptist Church over the past several weeks, at which time Stephens was served with a copy of a Court of Queen’s Bench order to comply.

A news release said Stephens acknowledged the injunction, but then “chose to move forward with the service, ignoring requirements for social distancing, mask-wearing and reduced capacity limits for attendees.”

Alberta Health Services said it had attempted to work with leaders at Fairview Baptist Church to address the ongoing public health concerns at the site.

“It is only when significant risk is identified or continued non-compliance is noted that AHS resorts to enforcement action,” a news release stated.

“It is important to understand that law enforcement recognizes people’s desire to participate in faith-based gatherings. However, as we are still in a global pandemic, we all must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing.”

Police did not enter the church during the service.

Stephens remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

